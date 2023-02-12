PSJA ISD employee arrested on charge of improper relationship with a student

A former employee at PSJA Memorial Early college High School is out on bond following his arrest on a charge of improper relationship with a student.

Macario Zarate III was arrested Friday after a parent reported the alleged relationship to the PSJA Police Department, according to a statement from the district.

County jail records show Zarate was released the following day on a $20,000 bond.

The district added that the report was "thoroughly investigated" and that Zarate is no longer an employee of the district.

According to Zarate's LinkedIn page, he was a special education instruction aid at the school and had been with the district since 2016.

Read the full statement from the district below:

"On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, the PSJA Police Department received a report from a parent of an alleged improper relationship between an employee and a student at PSJA Memorial ECHS. The PSJA PD notified District and Campus Administrators and immediately began an investigation.

The report was thoroughly investigated and the individual in question was arrested and is no longer an employee of the district effective Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

PSJA ISD thanks the parent for the report and always encourages all students, parents, and staff to immediately alert administrators or law enforcement officials of any improper situations they may witness or learn about that impact the safety and well-being of our students.

The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.?"