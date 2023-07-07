Queen Isabella Causeway road closures set for this week

The Queen Isabella Causeway will be shutting down to one lane due to repairs starting on Monday.

TxDot Public Information Officer Octavio Saenz said they want to make sure that people know that access is going to be open, but there will be one lane closed every now and then in certain segments.

The closures are scheduled on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are expected to continue until mid-December.

Watch the video for the full story.