Questions Raised in Cameron Co. Pct 4 over Continuous Illegal Dumping

BROWNSVILLE – Authorities are on the lookout for after Christmas dumping.

Cameron County Precinct 4 Constable Eddie Solis says after the holidays more illegal dumpsites pop up.

He says he’s increasing patrols to keep up with the calls.

Solis says he has received more calls from residents near FM 2556 and Road 452.

The people living in the area say there’s a pile of illegal trash that just won’t go away; the mess just keeps growing.

