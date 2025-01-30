Raymondville hires Will Littleton as head football coach and athletic coordinator
Raymondville is hiring former PSJA Memorial head football coach and athletic coordinator Will Littleton to take over the same roles for their athletic programs.
Littleton took over the Wolverines program in 2021 following back-to-back winless seasons for the team.
By his third year, he helped turn PSJA Memorial into a seven-win team, clinching a playoff spot in the process.
The move for Raymondville comes two weeks after longtime head coach Frank Cantu announced his retirement.
"I am honored to join the Bearkat community and am eager to build upon the rich traditions of Raymondville athletics," Littleton said. "I look forward to working with our talented student-athletes and coaches to achieve excellence both on and off the field."
