Raymondville ISD announces heat safety protocols for students who will be outdoors
Related Story
One Rio Grande Valley school district is taking extra steps to prevent heat-related illness.
The Raymondville Independent School District announced new protocols for students who will be outdoors this summer, such as any sports camps or summer band.
Some of those measures are cool zones with fans, ice towels and sponges and automatic water dispensers. Water breaks are also be scheduled every 15 to 20 minutes.
The district said the students will be educated on the signs of heat-related illnesses and are encouraged to report symptoms.
News
One Rio Grande Valley school district is taking extra steps to prevent heat-related illness. The Raymondville Independent School District... More >>
News Video
-
Quest Collegiate Academy in McAllen closing due to low enrollment
-
Brownsville doctor seeing increase in heat-related illnesses among kids
-
Reactions to Trump's guilty verdict in hush money case
-
Facing the Fury: Survival expert provides tips on hurricane preparedness
-
Facing the Fury: Familiarizing yourself with evacuation zones
Sports Video
-
Two Valley teams heading to UIL softball semifinals in Austin
-
Edinburg CISD coach retiring after 41 years
-
Weslaco Panthers preparing to head to the UIL State Tournament
-
Mustangs Prepare for Elite 8 Against Leander Rouse
-
Weslaco High & Harlingen South Softball Regional Final Highlights 5-27