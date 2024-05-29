Raymondville ISD announces heat safety protocols for students who will be outdoors

One Rio Grande Valley school district is taking extra steps to prevent heat-related illness.

The Raymondville Independent School District announced new protocols for students who will be outdoors this summer, such as any sports camps or summer band.

Some of those measures are cool zones with fans, ice towels and sponges and automatic water dispensers. Water breaks are also be scheduled every 15 to 20 minutes.

The district said the students will be educated on the signs of heat-related illnesses and are encouraged to report symptoms.