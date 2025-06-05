Raymondville ISD first-grader credited with helping save choking classmate

At just 7-years-old, Nathaniel Grimaldo is being celebrated for his quick thinking.

During lunch on Monday at Pittman Elementary in Raymondville, Nathaniel said he saw something off about his classmate, Joseph.

“I noticed that his hand was on his neck, and he was choking on a piece of chicken,” Nathaniel said.

Nathaniel immediately ran and found a trusted adult to help.

Nathaniel alerted Daniel Gutierrez, a paraprofessional at the school, who immediately jumped into action.

“I just pulled into a Heimlich maneuver,” Gutierrez said. "Within a couple of minutes, or not even a couple of minutes, the food was out. I’m just glad he's here with us."

The two students saw each other on Wednesday for the first time since the incident. Joseph thanked Nathaniel during the visit.

Joseph says he's thankful for the two people who dropped everything, and sprung into action.

