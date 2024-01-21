x

Repairs to Damaged Railroad Crossing in Weslaco Underway

Related Story

WESLACO – Train traffic is temporarily stalled at a busy area in Weslaco while damage to a crossing is repaired.

Crews got to work Thursday to replace a heavy piece of concrete that moved out of place at the intersection of Business 83 and Bridge Avenue.

The Rio Grande Switching Company tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS a train scheduled for later today was notified about the closure.

The Federal Railroad Administration says if you ever see damage at a railroad intersection look for a nearby blue sign called ENS signs.

They have the name of the railroad company and the number you should call to report a problem.

News
Repairs to Damaged Railroad Crossing in Weslaco...
Repairs to Damaged Railroad Crossing in Weslaco Underway
WESLACO – Train traffic is temporarily stalled at a busy area in Weslaco while damage to a crossing is repaired.... More >>
5 years ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 Thursday, May 03, 2018 10:23:34 AM CDT May 03, 2018
Radar
7 Days