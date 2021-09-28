Repairs to Damaged Railroad Crossing in Weslaco Underway

WESLACO – Train traffic is temporarily stalled at a busy area in Weslaco while damage to a crossing is repaired.

Crews got to work Thursday to replace a heavy piece of concrete that moved out of place at the intersection of Business 83 and Bridge Avenue.

The Rio Grande Switching Company tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS a train scheduled for later today was notified about the closure.

The Federal Railroad Administration says if you ever see damage at a railroad intersection look for a nearby blue sign called ENS signs.

They have the name of the railroad company and the number you should call to report a problem.