Repairs to Damaged Railroad Crossing in Weslaco Underway
WESLACO – Train traffic is temporarily stalled at a busy area in Weslaco while damage to a crossing is repaired.
Crews got to work Thursday to replace a heavy piece of concrete that moved out of place at the intersection of Business 83 and Bridge Avenue.
The Rio Grande Switching Company tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS a train scheduled for later today was notified about the closure.
The Federal Railroad Administration says if you ever see damage at a railroad intersection look for a nearby blue sign called ENS signs.
They have the name of the railroad company and the number you should call to report a problem.
