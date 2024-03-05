Residents Say Emergency Calls Went Unanswered During Floods
MERCEDES – Hidalgo County residents are asking why no one came to rescue them from the floods even after they called 9-1-1.
Emergency management officials, however, say they’re happy with their response.
Mercedes resident Maria Castro says water inside her home reached up to her waist at one point.
“I called them again and I told them, ‘I need to get out of here. You need to help me,’” she recalls. “And they said, ‘We’re sorry, we can’t help you. We have other things that we have to do.’”
KRGV’s Taylor Winkel asked Ricardo Saldana, the county’s emergency management coordinator, about the calls. He says a glitch in the system due to floods complicated operations.
Overall, officials tell us they deployed all of their resources they had available.
Watch the video above for the full story.
