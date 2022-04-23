x

RGV Toros to face Houston Dynamo

EDINBURG, Texas -- The RGV Toros are making the trip to Houston to face the Dynamo, their former hybrid affiliate, in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

It's been two seasons since the Toros separated from the Dynamo.

