Ribera’s Rattlers Ready For Playoffs

MISSION – There’s a new man in charge of the Sharyland girls soccer team this season. Under Coach Mario Ribera’s guidance, Sharyland won 15 of its 16 games in district 31-5A play.

The Rattlers picked up their 4th straight district title.

“Coming from Bolivia, South America, we like the passing game,” said Ribera. “We like the possession game. From the beginning that’s what we did. That’s really given us the advantage over the other teams in the district.”

The Rattlers outscored district foes 68-8.

Senior Kaitie Watson, a UTRGV commit, led the team with 33 goals.

“It’s a lot more quicker little passes in the final third and when we get up there, it’s just really quick and I can score easier goals,” said Watson. “Same thing for our other forward Xochtil. It’s just very quick and effective.”

The Rattlers are focused on the playoffs. Last year, they were bounced in the first round.

“This year we’re just trying to prove ourselves and redeem ourselves because Sharyland, we’re an esteemed team and last year going out early, it was embarrassing, “said senior captain Elise Townsend. “We’re here to redeem ourselves and show everyone that last year was a mistake.”

Sharyland hosts Brownsville Veterans Friday night at 7pm.