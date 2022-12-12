Rise in Injured Green Sea Turtles Prompting Concerns

LAGUNA MADRE - This has been a tough year for a rare sea turtle species.

Two green sea turtles, Stark and Bumbyarta, showed up to the Laguna Madre looking for food.

When they were found, one was hurt from a gill net and the other was underweight, barely moving and covered in barnacles.

Sea turtles are facing natural threats and human ones.

That combined threat is causing rising concerns.

Sea turtle Inc.’s Executive Director, Jeff George, says between April, May and June 700 sea turtles were found injured or dead along the Texas Gulf coast.

That includes 500 green sea turtles.

Many of these endangered turtles end up in the Valley worn out after a long journey; others succumb to natural predators.

George says the main threat is from illegal fishing in this area.

