Risk of rip currents high at South Padre Island
Those planning to go to South Padre Island this Memorial Day weekend are being urged to be careful when in the water.
The risk of rip currents is expected to be high through Monday, May 27.
A teen girl from Harlingen drowned after she was caught in a rip current at the island on May 19.
You can spot a rip current by looking for a flat spot in the line of breaking in the waves.
If you get caught in one, do not fight the current. Instead, swim parallel to the shore to get out of the current.
If you can't get out of the current, or you get tired, float on your back or tread water.
