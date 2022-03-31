Robbery Leads to Lockdown at 3 McAllen ISD Schools

UPDATE (1:15 p.m.): McAllen ISD says lockouts at all three schools were lifted at 1:04 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

---------

MCALLEN – Three McAllen ISD schools are on lockout as a precaution while police investigate a robbery in the area.

Mark May, a spokesperson for the district, says Dr. Pablo Perez Elementary, Sam Rayburn Elementary and Homer J. Morris Middle School went into lockdown around 12 p.m.

He says students and staff are safe.

The security measure is still active. Parents will be notified when the lockout is lifted.