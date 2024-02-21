Roma-based band Grupo Duelo involved in weekend accident
A Roma-based band, called Grupo Duelo, were involved in a car crash while on the way to the San Antonio Stockshow and Rodeo.
According to a news release, the accident occurred after their performance at the Arena Monterrey on Sunday. Some members of the group sustained injuries from the crash and are receiving medical attention in different hospitals.
Grupo Duelo is a Mexican Norteño band with multiple Latin Grammy and Billboard awards.
The news release said the show in San Antonio has been cancelled until further notice.
