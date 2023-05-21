Roma Intl. Bridge Reopens After Suspicious Package Prompts Closure
ROMA – The Roma International Bridge is back open after it was shut down for several hours overnight.
Officials confirmed a suspicious package was discovered around 9 p.m. Wednesday, prompting bridge officials to shut down traffic in both directions.
According to the release, the McAllen Bomb Squad was called in and determined the package was not a threat.
