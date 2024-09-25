Roma man sentenced for trafficking $33 million in marijuana

A man has been sentenced for trafficking $33 million in marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani.

Hamdani said 35-year-old Adan Ontiveros Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute nearly 2,500 kilograms of marijuana.

Ontiveros was ordered to serve 15 years in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release, according to Hamdani.

Hamdani said law enforcement was conducting surveillance at a suspected drug house in Roma on July 16, 2020. They saw a man, identified as Ontiveros, attempting to discretely exit the residence through at attic vent.

Authorities quickly took Ontiveros into custody and obtained a search warrant for the residence. They found several hundred bundles of marijuana, weighing 2,477 kilograms with an approximate value of more than $33 million, according to Hamdani.

Hamdani said Ontiveros admitted he was aware there was marijuana inside the stash house.

Ontiveros will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.