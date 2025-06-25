Salvation Army food pantry in Harlingen in need of donations
Related Story
Helping feed families in the Rio Grande Valley is becoming more challenging for The Salvation Army in Harlingen.
The charity confirmed to Channel 5 News that they’ve seen a drop in donations, leading to a low supply of food to provide to the community.
The organization said they've been dealing with a shortage for nearly a year, and are seeing more people looking for food.
On average, the food pantry helps feed around 120 people a month. That number has grown to 30, and The Salvation Army in Harlingen Corps. Officer Maj. Angel Hernandez said they don’t have enough food to fill the boxes.
“Everything is in half, like we should do two cans of vegetables, we're doing one,” Hernandez said. “We should do two meats, we're just doing one. Everything is just one because we just don't have enough to do what we really want to do."
The Salvation Army relies on donations from the community.
Information on how to donate to the food pantry is available online.
News
News Video
-
City of Lyford to hold informational session on hurricane preparedness
-
Valley attorney says lawmakers will not cover cost of Senate Bill 10
-
Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
-
Mission family counting their blessings after fire destroys their home
-
Man in custody after shooting bystander in Rio Grande City road rage...
Sports Video
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Monty Stumbaugh
-
Port Isabel making first 7-on-7 state tournament appearance since 2013
-
2025 RGV Softball All-Star Game preview
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: 1977 Texas Southmost baseball team
-
Vipers guard John Knight III helps run Nike Basketball Camp in Edinburg