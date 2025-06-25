Salvation Army food pantry in Harlingen in need of donations

Helping feed families in the Rio Grande Valley is becoming more challenging for The Salvation Army in Harlingen.

The charity confirmed to Channel 5 News that they’ve seen a drop in donations, leading to a low supply of food to provide to the community.

The organization said they've been dealing with a shortage for nearly a year, and are seeing more people looking for food.

On average, the food pantry helps feed around 120 people a month. That number has grown to 30, and The Salvation Army in Harlingen Corps. Officer Maj. Angel Hernandez said they don’t have enough food to fill the boxes.

“Everything is in half, like we should do two cans of vegetables, we're doing one,” Hernandez said. “We should do two meats, we're just doing one. Everything is just one because we just don't have enough to do what we really want to do."

The Salvation Army relies on donations from the community.

Information on how to donate to the food pantry is available online.