San Benito CISD Coach Resigns Following Second Arrest
MERCEDES – A high school coach has resigned after his second arrest in two months.
Jacob G. Gonzalez, 33, of Weslaco resigned from his position at the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District, according to Isabel Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the school district. His resignation was effective immediately.
Gonzalez was first arrested in December on the charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
The Mercedes Police Department arrested him again on Tuesday. At the time, police Chief Dagoberto Chavez said that Gonzalez had leaked information about a police investigation.
