San Benito Family Wants Refund for Incomplete Project
SAN BENITO – A San Benito family is concerned they won’t get back their money for an incomplete project.
They say, about a year ago, they paid a welder almost $9,000 to build a custom fence.
The family even filed a police report with the Cameron County Constable’s Office.
CHANNEL 5’s Sierra Pizarro makes an attempt to contact the welder.
Watch the video above for the full story.
