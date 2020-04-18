San Benito Police Seeking to Identify Women in On-Going Investigation
Related Story
SAN BENITO- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women.
No information is being released at the time, but authorities said they are part of an on-going investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Benito police department at (956) 361-3880.
News
SAN BENITO- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women. No information is being released at... More >>
News Video
-
To work in Valley's favor: Herd immunity, explained
-
Difficulty lies ahead in workplace lawsuits surrounding coronavirus pandemic
-
Sample backlog forces state lab in Harlingen to prioritize certain virus tests
-
Prepared to complete school year online, Hidalgo ISD superintendent says
-
Online petition calls for Edinburg CISD to pass all students amid pandemic