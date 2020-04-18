x

San Benito Police Seeking to Identify Women in On-Going Investigation

SAN BENITO- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women.

No information is being released at the time, but authorities said they are part of an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Benito police department at (956) 361-3880.

