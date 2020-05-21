San Benito Woman Concerned over Rent After Change in Management

SAN BENITO - A San Benito woman wants to know where her monthly rent money was going after new management confusion and repairs that went untouched.

Cecilia Rocha's rent-to-own mobile home is causing living concerns for her and her three children.

“We're having problems with walls, like we have a lot of roaches; we have leaks in the walls," she says.

Rocha explains the repairs are not the only worry.

She says her mobile home contract is with First Colony Mobile Home Park, signed with former manager Rich Aden.

We spoke to the new manager of First Colony, Maria Isabel Limpias about Rocha's situation.

Limpias explains Aden is no longer with the company and was not collecting rent from some tenants.

Limpias also stated the money Rocha is giving every month is a lease contract for five years.

After the five years the company will give her $6,000 credit to buy the home based on fair market value.

Now, Rocha questions if she will be leaving her home.

"I buy this because I dream to have something for my kids and now what is going to happen?," she says.

Limpias adds the company will fix the walls in Rocha's home.

