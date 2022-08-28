x

San Juan couple pleads guilty to smuggling nearly 100 people

A San Juan couple pleaded guilty to smuggling nearly 100 people.

Isaac Livan Martinez, 23, and Gina Alexandria Guzman, 26, have a sentencing date set for November, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas

Federal prosecutors say the couple rented rooms at a the Krystal Hotel in Pharr to house people in the country illegally.

Court records show individuals, including unaccompanied children, were also discovered in Martinez's home.

Martinez and Guzman face up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

They will remain in custody pending their Nov. 30 sentencing.

