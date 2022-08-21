Sandbag distribution underway in Edinburg
The city of Edinburg will distribute sandbags to residents and businesses on Friday.
The distribution will take place at the Edinburg Service Center located at 1201 North Doolittle Road from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The distribution will continue Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at the same location from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
City spokeswoman Ashly Custer said 3,700 were given out to residents Friday.
There is a limit of six bags per household and eight bags per business while supplies last.
Residents must live within city limits and provide a current utility bill with a city address and ID.
