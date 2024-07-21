x

Saturday morning weather

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

News
Saturday, June 29, 2024: Partly cloudy with...
Saturday, June 29, 2024: Partly cloudy with highs approaching triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
3 weeks ago Saturday, June 29 2024 Jun 29, 2024 Saturday, June 29, 2024 11:03:00 AM CDT June 29, 2024
Radar
7 Days