Sea Turtle Inc. reminds the public that nesting season is underway

Sea Turtle Inc. is asking the public to be mindful during nesting season.

According to the organization, there are 108 sea turtle nests at South Padre Island.

According to Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight, female Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are nesting during the daytime in the dunes.

The public is being asked to stay away if they see one.

“If she sees you're too close, or if she sees you as a threat, she may turn around and go back into the ocean and never lay those eggs,” Knight said

Sea turtle nesting season ends in August.

Those who come across a nesting sea turtle are urged to report it at Sea Turtle Inc.’s hotline by calling 956-242-4361.