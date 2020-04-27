Senior Spotlight: April 25

We here at CHANNEL 5 love our senior athletes and want to show them some appreciation with our Senior Spotlight Segment.

This segment highlighted:

Jamie Galvan - Harlingen

Ethan Gonzalez - Harlingen South

Leslie Borrego - Mission Veterans

Anahi Castillo - Monte Alto

Daniela Alvarez - Sharyland Pioneer

Blanca Zamora - Monte Alto

Aleksa Gallegos - Weslaco

Danelly Trevino - Edinburg

Jesus Garza Jr - Grulla