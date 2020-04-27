Senior Spotlight: April 25
We here at CHANNEL 5 love our senior athletes and want to show them some appreciation with our Senior Spotlight Segment.
This segment highlighted:
Jamie Galvan - Harlingen
Ethan Gonzalez - Harlingen South
Leslie Borrego - Mission Veterans
Anahi Castillo - Monte Alto
Daniela Alvarez - Sharyland Pioneer
Blanca Zamora - Monte Alto
Aleksa Gallegos - Weslaco
Danelly Trevino - Edinburg
Jesus Garza Jr - Grulla
