Senior Spotlight: April 25

We here at CHANNEL 5 love our senior athletes and want to show them some appreciation with our Senior Spotlight Segment.

This segment highlighted:

Jamie Galvan - Harlingen
Ethan Gonzalez - Harlingen South
Leslie Borrego - Mission Veterans
Anahi Castillo - Monte Alto
Daniela Alvarez - Sharyland Pioneer
Blanca Zamora - Monte Alto
Aleksa Gallegos - Weslaco
Danelly Trevino - Edinburg
Jesus Garza Jr - Grulla

