Sharyland, Edinburg, and Weslaco claim bi-district championships in playoff openers

By: KJ Doyle

RGV GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Monday, February 16th

Weslaco 60, Los Fresnos 21

Edinburg 47, Brownsville Veterans 45

Sharyland 61, Brownsville Pace 37

Mission Veterans 41, Gregory-Portland 43

Rio Grande City 20, Flour Bluff 39

Palmview 50, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 59

Lyford 85, Vanguard Beethoven 19

Yorktown 65, La Villa 37

Rock Springs 53, San Perlita 39

