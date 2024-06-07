Sinus expert recommends use of nasal sprays amid air quality concerns

Even those who don’t have allergies are being affected by the haze overtaking the Rio Grande Valley as a result of agriculture burning in Mexico.

A specialist told Channel 5 News the best way to take care of your sinuses is to use a nasal spray every day.

Dr. Vincent Honrubia from the South Texas Sinus Institute in McAllen says he's noticed more and more patients complaining about sinus issues that are related to the poor air quality.

A lot of the patients think they’re suffering from allergy issues, but Honrubia says very few of them actually have allergies. As a result, allergy medication is not doing anything to help them.

Honrubia said you can find nasal sprays at any grocery or drug store, and the spray will clear out your nasal passages of the dust and smoke that you're breathing in.

“We've seen a dramatic spike in people coming in that need some solution for the problem, even people who haven't had a sinus problem before,” Honrubia said. “They go outside and their throat hurts, their eyes water, and a lot of this inflammation is being caused by the pollution in the air."

Honrubia says people with asthma are more susceptible to these issues, and should pay even more attention.

