Smart Living: Watch out for travel scams

Cybersecurity experts are warning the public to keep an eye out for potential travel scams.

Be aware of phony vacation rentals, as scammers post fake rental listings. They then take your money, and you show up with no place to stay.

Be sure to use reputable sites, verify the listing, and never pay with wire transfers or prepaid cards.

If you book a hotel, and you get a call from the front desk saying your payment was declined, it could be someone trying to rip you off. Hang up and call the front desk directly.

Those looking for a deal on the hottest concert tickets should buy directly from the official venue or trusted retailers.

If you do buy from a third party, you can see if they are legit by checking to see if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

Scammers will ask for upfront payments and personal details. Research vacations thoroughly, and never share sensitive info through unsolicited calls or emails.

Those on the road might get a text about unpaid tolls. A recent FBI alert said they had received over 2,000 complaints reporting "smishing" texts, or texts from scammers posing a money collection service asking for personal financial information.

While on vacation, don't take a break from checking your bank and credit card accounts; it can be the first sign someone has stolen your identity.

If you are a victim of a travel scam, call the Identity Theft Resource Center and talk to an advisor at 888-400-5530.

