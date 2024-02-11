Sorteo de regalos del Día de San Valentín
El día de San Valentín está a la vuelta de la esquina y aquí en Noticias RGV queremos que los celebres a lo grande y para eso hemos unido fuerzas con Xcellence Beauty Clinic.
Nos reunimos con la propietaria de las instalaciones de Xcellence Beauty Clinic, Claudia Jerez, para una promoción en la que el próximo 14 de febrero estaremos regalando premios en todos nuestros noticieros que van desde los $130 hasta los $600.
Participar es muy fácil, simplemente escanea el código QR en la pantalla o acude a las instalaciones de Xcellence Beauty Clinic ubicadas en 3403 West Alberta Road en Edinburg.
Para más información, haga clic aquí.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
