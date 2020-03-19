South Padre Island release statement regarding events amid virus concerns

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Events such as Coachella and Stagecoach are now postponed due to coronavirus concerns. The same fears forced the cancellation of South by Southwest in Austin.

However, so far, no changes to how Spring Break is starting in South Padre Island.

In a statement released Tuesday, city officials say spring break is not like South by Southwest and other events, pointing out that spring break brings in students from other states, but generally not from other countries.

The city also says many of these events are not city-run, though they do issue permits and assist with planning and security.

There are no known cases of the coronavirus in the Rio Grande Valley.

