South Texas Border Patrol Agents Deliver Toys to Children
WESLACO - Border Patrol agents in South Texas delivered over 1,500 toys to children.
They teamed up with local organizations and gave toys out in Hidalgo County, the city of Hidalgo, Weslaco, Donna and Los Fresnos.
