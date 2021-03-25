x

South Texas Border Patrol Agents Deliver Toys to Children

Related Story

WESLACO - Border Patrol agents in South Texas delivered over 1,500 toys to children.

They teamed up with local organizations and gave toys out in Hidalgo County, the city of Hidalgo, Weslaco, Donna and Los Fresnos.

For more information watch the video above.

News
South Texas Border Patrol Agents Deliver Toys...
South Texas Border Patrol Agents Deliver Toys to Children
WESLACO - Border Patrol agents in South Texas delivered over 1,500 toys to children. They teamed up with local... More >>
1 year ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 10:58:00 AM CST December 24, 2019
Radar
7 Days