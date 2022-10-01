South Texas Health System in McAllen to host pink parade to raise awareness about breast cancer

October is breast cancer awareness month and South Texas Health System is inviting Valley residents to be a part of their Think Pink Parade happening on Saturday in McAllen.

The goal of the parade is to raise awareness for breast cancer.

People will be able to decorate their vehicles any way they want to draw attention to breast cancer, something that the past few years people have enjoyed doing.

"They really appreciate the opportunity to show their support and creative ways and you'll be surprised at how creative Valley is when it comes to decorating their cars and getting their message out," said Tom Castaneda with STHS.

Parade members aren't the only ones getting their message out.

You can expect to hear stories from survivors, as well.