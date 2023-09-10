SpaceX's SN15 make successful landing at Boca Chica launch site
SpaceX successfully landed SN15 starship Wednesday afternoon from their Boca Chica facility.
It's the first successful landing without an explosion for the space company.
In March, SpaceX's SN10 exploded just minutes after landing at the Boca Chica facility.
Starship landing nominal!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2021
This is the third launch attempt for this particular starship the company hopes will one day take humans to Mars.
A previous attempt to launch the Starship at the Boca Chica facility was scrubbed earlier this week.
