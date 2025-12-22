Protecting your mental health during the holidays
It's considered the most wonderful time of the year, but the holiday season can significantly impact mental health.
Leticia Sosa, a licensed clinical social worker and the director of outpatient services at STHS Behavioral, discusses strategies to protect your mental health during the holidays.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
Sports Video
-
McAllen Memorial defends home court against Edinburg Vela in doubleheader
-
UTRGV Volleyball Head Coach Todd Lowery recaps the 2025 season
-
McAllen Memorial Alumni Amare Hernandez now a National Champion with Texas A&M
-
UTRGV's Fabian Garcia and San Benito football players raise money for Frank...
-
UTRGV Men's basketball takes down College of Biblical studies in final non-conference...