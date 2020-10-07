x

Stabbing in San Benito

Related Story

SAN BENITO - A 17-year-old in San Benito was stabbed in the back.

The incident happened early Saturday afternoon on the 100 block of Las Palmas Street. San Benito Police Chief Michael Galvan told CHANNEL 5 NEWS eyewitnesses saw a suspect leaving the area shortly after the stabbing.

UPDATE: On Monday, San Benito police said the victim refused to press charges, and their investigation can't continue. 

News
San Benito Teen Stabbed
San Benito Teen Stabbed
SAN BENITO - A 17-year-old in San Benito was stabbed in the back. The incident happened early Saturday afternoon on... More >>
3 years ago Saturday, April 15 2017 Apr 15, 2017 Saturday, April 15, 2017 3:10:00 PM CDT April 15, 2017
Radar
7 Days