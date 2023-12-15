Starr Co. Reports $62K Drop in Revenue at Int'l Bridge

ROMA – Starr County reported a dramatic drop in revenue at the Roma International Bridge.

The county collections for the month of April were $159,000; a decrease of $62,000 from April 2018.

Roma resident Juan Jesus Romero says since the migrant surge he’s been walking across the bridge instead of driving.

Romero says the wait time at the bridge has increased in the last few months and he, like many others, prefer walking to avoid the long lines.

“Anywhere from 45 minutes to three hours just to get across in a vehicle," he says.

Walking across the bridge costs only $1, while driving costs $3.50.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Starr County Judge Eloy Vera.

Vera says with Customs and Border Protection re-assigning staff to help process immigrants, the bridge has one lane for cars or is often closed.

He adds that he hopes things change soon in order to open more lanes.

