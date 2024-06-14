x

Starr County approves drought-related disaster declaration

Related Story

Starr County commissioners approved a drought-related disaster declaration on Monday.

Commissioners say the heat and lack of rain pose a fire threat that could cause injuries, deaths and property damage.

The disaster declaration is good through July 10, unless it is rescinded.

The latest drought map shows the entire Rio Grande Valley is in some form of drought.

Most of the Valley is considered abnormally dry, but moderate drought conditions have nearly overtaken Cameron County.

News
Starr County approves drought-related disaster declaration
Starr County approves drought-related disaster declaration
Starr County commissioners approved a drought-related disaster declaration on Monday. Commissioners say the heat and lack of rain pose... More >>
3 days ago Tuesday, June 11 2024 Jun 11, 2024 Tuesday, June 11, 2024 9:36:00 AM CDT June 11, 2024
Radar
7 Days