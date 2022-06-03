Starr County farmers facing up to $5 million in damaged crops following recent storms

Farmers in McCook said they needed rain, but instead they got a farmer's worst enemy — hail.

Their crops were damaged following the storms that swept through the entire Rio Grande Valley earlier this week.

Mike Hudsonpillar said it was the worst he's seen in his 25 years.

"This was probably, and I don't think I'm exaggerating at all, 30,000 acres out here got hit by hail.” Hudsonpillar said. "I've never had this happen before and it's devastating the damage it's done to it."

Millions of dollars in crops were destroyed throughout parts of McCook.

“In this area out here, probably four or five million dollars’ worth of loss - actual loss - easily in this area,” Hudsonpillar said.

Farmer Wayne Reavis said items such as diesel and fertilizer are more expensive than they were last year.

"They're left with a plant that's not gonna produce anything harvestable," Reavis said. “When you have a loss like this, those input prices really come to the forefront.”

