State applauds Cameron County in elections audit, highlights areas in need of improvement

With 70 days until Election Day, Cameron County is looking to safeguard election services, following a special audit by the state.

The State Secretary of State's Office wrapped up a two-year audit of the Cameron County Elections Department.

The state wanted to make sure the county was following election codes and the law. In the report, the Secretary of State Office applauded how the county trains election workers.

"We've worked really hard to get to this position, and I'm really happy that it's being able to be shown in the report," Cameron County Elections Department Administrator Remi Garza said.

The Secretary of State report also highlighted areas where the elections department fell short.

They currently don't have a written security plan in the event there is an issue at a polling place, including a power outage.

"Of course we know in our minds what we're going to do, and we've discussed it with emergency management where our alternate sites are going to be and how we would handle those situations. We didn't reduce it to writing," Garza said.

Ballot by mail reporting was also noted as areas for improvement. Texas counties are required to report application for ballot by mail to the state.

Cameron County had been reporting it on the county's website. Officials said that issue was fixed before the audit report came out.

"We were very proud of our elections, the way we conduct them here in Cameron County, and we had been working every year to become better and stronger," Garza said.

The elections department will review the findings with the elections commission and commissioners court.

A written emergency plan will be completed before the November general election.