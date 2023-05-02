Storm destroys gas station canopy in McAllen

A gas station canopy collapsed in McAllen as storms came through the area Friday night.

Fallen branches, broken fences and a destroyed playground were some of the results of those storms. But the biggest damage was seen off 23rd Street and Harvey.

A canopy of an Exxon gas station collapsed. The supervisor said it collapsed around 1:30 a.m. just as the storm was making its way through the area.

The gas station had six dispenser pumps under the canopy. The supervisor says no one was underneath it when it fell over.

The supervisor says they are working on removing the canopy.