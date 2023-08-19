Students at Brownsville ISD elementary campus relocating due to A/C issues

Second through fifth grade students at Ortiz Elementary School will be relocated to a different campus starting Thursday morning, according to Brownsville ISD.

The students will be moved to Thomas W. Keller Elementary School, the district said

The air conditioning system at Ortiz malfunctioned earlier this week, and crews said they found burnt electrical wires on the side of the chiller.

Brownsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez says fans were brought in Tuesday to keep students and staff cool.

“It’s something that we didn't expect,” Gutierrez said. “I mean, we had this system running all summer; unfortunately school starts and this happens."

The only area of Ortiz Elementary with a working AC is in the gym.

Brownsville ISD says pre-k, kinder and first-graders will remain at Ortiz Elementary with individualized fan in each classroom.

Students will also rotate throughout the day into the gymnasium.

The district said a portable chiller will be delivered Thursday morning.

“We're trying to speed up and resolve this issue right away so that our kids can have an air-conditioned campus,” Gutierrez said.