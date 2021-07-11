x

Sullivan City Police Looking for Credit Card Abusers

Related Story

SULLIVAN CITY – Sullivan City police are looking to track down two people accused of making purchases with money that wasn’t theirs.

The couple were caught on surveillance.

Authorities say they used a woman’s debit card to buy items from an Academy store.

If you recognize who the suspects are, give Sullivan City police a call at 956-485-9208.

News
Sullivan City Police Looking for Credit Card...
Sullivan City Police Looking for Credit Card Abusers
SULLIVAN CITY – Sullivan City police are looking to track down two people accused of making purchases with money that... More >>
1 year ago Tuesday, October 15 2019 Oct 15, 2019 Tuesday, October 15, 2019 3:05:00 PM CDT October 15, 2019
Radar
7 Days