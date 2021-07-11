Sullivan City Police Looking for Credit Card Abusers
SULLIVAN CITY – Sullivan City police are looking to track down two people accused of making purchases with money that wasn’t theirs.
The couple were caught on surveillance.
Authorities say they used a woman’s debit card to buy items from an Academy store.
If you recognize who the suspects are, give Sullivan City police a call at 956-485-9208.
