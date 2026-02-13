Superhero window washers surprise patients at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Edinburg

Professional window washers on Tuesday dressed up as superheroes to surprise patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

The window washers rappelled down the outside of the building dressed as Spider-Man, Batman and other iconic heroes.

“Our incredible window-washing team at Driscoll Children’s Hospital dressed up as heroes! They brought joy, laughter, and big smiles to our patients,” the hospital said in a social media post. “This is what true heroes look like.”

The event marked the first time the superhero window-washing experience took place at the hospital.

“Our child life specialists do a great job of trying to make children feel like they're not in the hospital,” hospital president Matt Wolthoff said. “It gives them a little bit of a break and an opportunity just to be a kid and enjoy watching their superheroes scale down that window."