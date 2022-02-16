Survivor of Rio Grande Reflects following Fatal Accident
SULLIVAN CITY – Three migrants who fell into the Rio Grande are still missing.
A 10-month-old baby, who was part of the group, was found dead.
Thousands of migrants cross this river on a daily basis.
A Sullivan City man went through a similar situation at just three months old – he lost his own father and two brothers to that same river.
"He was going to cross them first, leave them here, and then go back and get the rest of the family, but that never occurred because they drowned in the river at Los Ebanos,” says Jose Trigo.
He eventually was reunited with his mother and started a family and a career.
