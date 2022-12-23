Tamez signs for Alvin College
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans Memorial Senior Alex Tamez signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Alvin Community College.
Click on the video above for videos and pictures of her special day.
