Tamez signs for Alvin College

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans Memorial Senior Alex Tamez signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Alvin Community College.

Click on the video above for videos and pictures of her special day.

1 day ago Wednesday, December 21 2022 Dec 21, 2022 Wednesday, December 21, 2022 9:49:00 PM CST December 21, 2022
