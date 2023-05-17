TDI Warns About Fake Insurance Sellers in Valley

WESLACO - The Texas Department of Insurance is warning about fraudulent sellers with fake auto insurance policies.

We spoke with Ben Gonzalez with the Texas Department of Insurance who says they have a growing number of these cases.

TDI says someone might buy temporary, short term car insurance if they can't afford a standard policy, which could emphasize low income individuals.

The TDI can check on an agent or company's license for residents or help residents who suspect fraud; their hotline is 1-800-252-3439.

