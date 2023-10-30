TEA Tests New Accountability System on Texas Schools

WESLACO - The Texas Education Agency issued letter grades to schools across the state, including schools from the Rio Grande Valley.

The TEA will be moving to a new accountability system in 2018. Every campus and every school district will receive letter grades which will let parents know how the school is performing. The new ratings system will go into effect next year.

On Friday, the TEA released a preliminary work in progress report to let the district and the schools know where they stand under the new system.

Each district and school is individually graded on five different areas. They include student achievement, student progress, closing performance gaps, post-secondary readiness and community and student engagement.

Each letter grade the district and schools get in each of those areas will then be combined into an overall rating. The TEA said grading using the benchmarks allows districts and schools to have stable criteria as they work to improve their scores.

The preliminary report showed some Valley districts and schools are performing well. It also showed some schools have a lot of work to do by the time the new system is put in place.

Districts and schools were not grade on community and student engagement this time around. They were also not given an overall score.

Link: TEA Preliminary Report

RGV School District Statements: